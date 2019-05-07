× Two St. Charles County officers, K9 treated with Narcan after drug exposure

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Two St. Charles County patrol officers and a K9 officer are recovering after being exposed to narcotics Monday during a drug bust and subsequent vehicle search.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Charles County Police Department, an officer conducted a routine traffic stop on Opal Drive around 10:30 a.m.

One person in the vehicle admitted to having methamphetamine. A K9 officer was dispatched to perform an exterior search of the car. The police dog detected the scent of drugs and the two people in the car were taken into custody.

About 30 minutes after the search, the K9 began vomiting and was noticeably lethargic. The dog’s handler administered Narcan and rushed the K9 to an animal hospital, where a second dose of Narcan was given.

Less than two hours later, the police officers involved in the traffic stop and arrests experienced similar symptoms. One officer was taken to a medical facility. The other self-administered Narcan and was then transported to a hospital.

Investigators believe the officers and canine were exposed to fentanyl. Charges will be sought against the two occupants of the vehicle for possession of a controlled substance.