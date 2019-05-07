× University of Missouri System faculty accept buyout offer

Nearly 190 faculty members from the University of Missouri System have accepted buyouts and will retire by September 1.

The Columbia Missourian reported faculty meeting certain criteria – including being tenured and at last 62 – had until Friday to make their decision final. Faculty who took the buyout will receive a payment equal to 1.5 times their benefits-eligible salary.

The system president’s office said 94 of 226 eligible University of Missouri-Columbia faculty members – 42 percent – accepted the buyouts.

At Missouri-Kansas City, 47 percent – or 50 of 106 – eligible faculty accepted. Another 34 percent – 24 of 71 – of eligible University of Missouri-St. Louis faculty accepted, and 35 percent – 19 of 55 – of eligible faculty at Missouri University of Science and Technology faculty accepted.

Information from: Columbia Missourian