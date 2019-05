Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -The veins in your legs that you may not like the appearance of might actually be causing a medical problem.

Dr. Chris Allen, Cardiologist at Mercy Clinic, joins us today to talk about that problem and what you can do to prevent it.

If you're feeling swelling in the legs, cramps in the calves, see any skin discolorations or any open wounds, these are common symptoms that you might want to check out with a doctor.

If you're interested in a vein screening, visit: mercy.net