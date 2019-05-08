Actor Jon Hamm embraces Blues’ Pat Maroon after game 7 win in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Pat Maroon gets a star-studded thank you after scoring the winning goal against the Stars in game seven of the playoff series. St. Louis taking the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series 4-3.

This video from Post-Dispatch reporter Ben Hochman shows the left winger being hugged by actor Jon Hamm. The St. Louis native is a Blues superfan., and now a big fan of Pat Maroon's.

The Blues are off today. Their next opponent will be determined tonight. During game seven between the San Jose Sharks and the Colorado Avalanche.