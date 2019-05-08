Anthony Maroon sheds tears of joy after father’s winning goal

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The NHL Tonight crew shared this video of Pat Maroon’s son crying at the end of the game and how he wanted to play in St. Louis to be closer to his son.

Blues writer Jeremy Rutherford tweets, “Pat’s 10-year-old son Anthony Maroon: ‘I was looking at the page with all the players, where they’re from and all that stuff. All I heard was everybody scream. My friend turns around and says, ‘It’s your dad!’ I just started crying.'”

A playoff run for the St. Louis Blues that was unimaginable at best in January will continue on to the brink of the Stanley Cup Finals. Oakville native Pat Maroon scored the game-winning goal to propel the Blues past the Dallas Stars 2- 1 in Double Overtime Tuesday night at Enterprise Center, with St. Louis taking the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series 4-3.

Everyone remembers when Maroon broke down while talking about his son watching him tie a game 2 years ago. But watching lil rig break down after watching his dad score a GM7 OT winner is even more emotional. pic.twitter.com/NT5gG0Mbgn — Jordan Elford (@Flelford) May 8, 2019