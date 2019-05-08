Blues will face San Jose Sharks in conference finals; series schedule released

ST. LOUIS, MO- While the St. Louis Blues rested and recovered Wednesday following Tuesday night’s dramatic game 7 win to earn a spot in the Western Conference Finals, the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks squared off in their own game 7 to find out who would get the other position in the bracket.

The Sharks defeated the Avalanche 3-2 in San Jose to cement the matchup. The Sharks vanquished the Blues the last time St. Louis reached the conference finals in the 2016 playoffs and the teams went 1-1-1 in the regular season.

Here’s the schedule, announced late Wednesday

Game 1: Saturday, May 11 – Blues at Sharks at 7 p.m. (NBC)

Game 2: Monday, May 13 – Blues at Sharks at 8 p.m. (NBCSN)

Game 3: Wednesday, May 15 – Blues vs. Sharks at 7 p.m. (NBCSN)

Game 4: Friday, May 17 – Blues vs. Sharks at 7 p.m. (NBCSN)

*Game 5: Sunday, May 19 – Blues at Sharks at 2 p.m. (NBC)

*Game 6: Tuesday, May 21 – Blues vs. Sharks at 7 p.m. (NBCSN)

*Game 7: Thursday, May 23 – Blues at Sharks at 8 p.m. (NBCSN)

