Conservation Connection: Staying safe from flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - With all of the rain and flooding that has been affecting the area, it's important to discus the dangers of flooding. Joining us to talk more about this is Dan Zarlenga from the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Safety is the most important thing when dealing with high waters. Fishing and camping can wait, so always make sure you know about the weather conditions you may be getting into.

It's also important to check river levels nearby, which you can check on the National Weather Service website.

It can take less than two feet of water to carry a car away and only 6 inches of water to make you lose control of a car.

Flooding is a natural process because it provides nutrients to farmlands and if there are healthy, functional wetlands, then they can help ease the effects of flooding.

For more information, consult the 'places to go' tab on: mdc.mo.gov