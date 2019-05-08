× Cubs to ban fan ‘indefinitely’ for offensive hand gesture

CHICAGO (AP) – The Chicago Cubs say they are trying to identify the fan who made a potentially racist hand gesture behind a TV reporter during a game at Wrigley Field – and when they do, that man will not be allowed back.

The gesture was made Tuesday behind NBC Sports Chicago reporter Doug Glanville, a former major league outfielder who played three seasons for the Cubs. Glanville, who is African American, was standing beside a dugout when a bearded fan seated in the background made an upside-down “OK” sign near Glanville’s head. The gesture has become a white supremacy sign.

Cubs spokesman Julian Green says the team has identified the seat location, but the man was not the season ticket holder and when security responded to the seat, the man was not there.

Green says the man “will not be welcome back at Wrigley Field indefinitely.”

In a statement, Major League Baseball noted it has a policy that bans derogatory language and actions at its ballparks.