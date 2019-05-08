Denise Thimes Mother’s Day Concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Jazz vocalist and St. Louisan Denise Thimes visits Fox 2 News at 11 to tell us about her annual Mother's Day concert.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Mildred Thimes Foundation for pancreatic cancer research. Thimes founded and named the foundation in memory of her mother who died in 1997 of the disease.

The concert will be on Sunday, May 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Touhill Performing Arts Center.

This is the 23rd annual Denise Thimes & Friends Special Mother's Day Concert, which will honor mother's and feature musical guests Tenor Jermaine Smith, and Pianist Matthew Whitaker.

You can find more information on the Touhill Performing Arts Center website.