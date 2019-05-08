Domino’s Pizza offers Arkansas town $5,000 grant to fill potholes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Domino’s “Paving For Pizza” program is aiming to fix potholes in Fayetteville.

The pizza company plans to donate $5,000 to fill potholes and repair roads around the city by November 30, 2019. According to Domino’s Spokesperson Danielle Bulger, Fayetteville is the first and only city in Arkansas that will receive this grant.

On Tuesday (May 7) the Fayetteville City Council voted to accept the grant as part of their consent agenda. The City will need to plan a budget adjustment to take the funds and allocate them into a capital project.

The grant award is not a matching grant, so no city funds are obligated with this request. The budget adjustment is attached to recognize the grant revenue and establish a capital project for the gift.

The City will need to fill out a contract, manage logistics and field media requests related to the Domino’s program.

Since the summer of 2018, the program has been giving grants to one city in each state around the U.S. to repair roads to reduce damage to pizzas.