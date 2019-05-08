Flooding could lead to costly repairs at SLYSA Soccer Fields in St. Charles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO - Floodwaters cover the entire fields of the St. Louis Youth Soccer Association in St. Charles. Johann Arnason is the association’s executive director. He says this year’s flooding in similar to 2008 when it took 6 to 8 weeks for the floodwaters to be gone an entire year to make repairs.

He said 414 league games were scheduled for the remaining spring league. Most of those games have been rescheduled for other fields and some games have been canceled. The biggest concern is how much it would cost to renovate the fields once the water recedes.

“Hopefully the fields aren’t too torn up and they dry up fast,” said SLYSA soccer player Eric Wilhelm.

Flooding also remains at 370 Lakeside Park in St. Peters. A spokesperson for the city said it’s tough to know how long it will take before the park can reopen. Paul and Twyler Wampler planned on parking their camper at the site and staying there his week.

“We’re camped out at a friend’s place where they live,” said Twyla Wampler. “Hopefully we’ll be able to stay there for a while and we’ll go from there.”

Flooding in the northern part of St. Charles County near Kampville continues to force some residents to take boats to get to their homes. Jessica Hugo lives on Dwyer Rd and is hoping the worst of the flooding is over. She said, “I’m crossing my fingers and definitely praying it’s over.”