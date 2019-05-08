Golfing for ‘Cardinals Care’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. Louis, Mo. - Michael Hall, Community Relations Executive Director of Cardinals Care, is joining us today to talk about how you can get the chance to meet with some Cardinals celebrities.

The Cardinals Ted Savage RBI Classic is a golf tournament that is celebrating 30 years. The event honoring Ted Savage's contributions, will be held on June 24 at 11a.m at Norwood Hills Country Club.

There will be food, refreshments and a silent auction where you can bid on memorabilia and game day experiences.

Participants will also get four tickets to a Cardinals v. Marlins game on June 20, and will be entered in a drawing to be paired with a Cardinals celebrity.

If you want to register, make sure you get a team of four together for an event benefiting Cardinals Care, which helps children in the St. Louis area.