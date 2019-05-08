× Illinois State Fair holding karaoke contest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – So, you think you can sing? Here’s your chance to showcase your talent. The Illinois State Fair is bringing the karaoke contest to the Lottery Grand-Stand Stage. Nine regional county fairs will hold qualifying rounds throughout the summer.

The first and second place winners will move on to the finale at the Illinois State Fair on Sunday, August 11th. The overall winner will be selected that day.

The contest is free to enter but space is limited so contestants are encouraged to pre-register at Illinois.gov/statefair.