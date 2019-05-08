John Goodman explains why he loves to come back to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Explore St. Louis is posting a series of interviews with famous people from the Gateway to the West. Actor John Goodman is the latest person to be featured through their social media accounts. Goodman shares why he loves and still misses the area in this video.

Tell us a bit about your St. Louis roots:

“Being from St. Louis has definitely molded me. My mother worked hard, my brother worked hard. That, as much as anything, has shaped me to work as hard as I do.”

Why did you start acting?

“I got involved in acting at Affton High School during my junior and senior year. Then I went to Meramac. During my second semester there I really started getting into the theater program. I found something I love to do.”

John Goodman made a donation to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. He explains why:

“Bob Costas was the host of a party for me a long time ago that benefitted the hospital and its children. I went there and, wow, if you ever think you have it rough. These kids got it ten times worse. They handle it better than I ever would. That really impressed me.

Why do you wish more people knew about St. Louis?

“It is not ‘fly over’ country. It is a great destination. Every time I come back there is something new. It is surrounded by beauty, has a terrific art scene, and great music. I don’t know if it is a well-kept secret but it seems like one. The people are great. Can’t beat them. If you have time during the summer, go to a ballgame. It is just a wonderful thing to do. St. Louis is always in my heart. It is a great place to come back to. It was a great place to grow up. The best in the world. I do miss it.