Jon Hamm says he “felt the Blues were going to win”

Posted 6:11 am, May 8, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A playoff run for the St. Louis Blues that was unimaginable at best in January will continue on to the brink of the Stanley Cup Finals. Oakville native Pat Maroon scored the game-winning goal to propel the Blues past the Dallas Stars 2- 1 in Double Overtime Tuesday night at Enterprise Center, with St. Louis taking the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series 4-3.

Actor Jon Hamm was in his hometown for the big win. He tells reporters that, I didn't know they would win. But, I felt they were going to win."

