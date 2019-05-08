Kraft-Heinz will pay $100 for babysitting during ‘Mother’s Day Away’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Forget flowers or jewelry. This Mother’s Day Kraft-Heinz is giving moms what they really want, time to themselves. In a campaign called Mother’s Day Away the company is offering to cover up to $100 dollars of your babysitting bill on Sunday. All you have to do is submit your receipt online.

Kraft will reimburse a total of 50,000. The offer ends on May 19th or until funds last. It may take 6 to 8 weeks to receive your reimbursement.

Go to www.KraftMothersDayAway.com to learn more.

