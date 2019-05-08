× Lego convention coming to St. Louis in July

ST. LOUIS – Take your child (or your inner child) to Queeny Park this summer for St. Louis’ first official Lego convention.

The BrickUniverse Lego Fan Convention will come to Greensfelder Complex on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14.

The events see thousands of Lego fans converge to celebrate master builders and share their love of the plastic building blocks.

Professional Lego artist Jonathan Lopes will travel from San Diego to showcase more than 30 of his displays, including an 8-foot high model of New York City’s Woolworth Building.

Chicago-based Lego artist Rocco Buttliere will bring more than 50 models of world-famous landmarks, such as the Burj Khalifa and Westminster Palace.

Other convention attractions include:

LEGO Friends Building Area: tons of LEGO Friends bricks to built with

Big Brick Building: younger visitors can explore imagination through building with larger LEGO Duplo bricks

LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise and goodies

Star Wars Zone: build spaceships and more with thousands of LEGO STAR WARS themed bricks

The Building Zone: thousands of bricks laid out for attendees to build with

Organizers expect the convention to sell out. Tickets are available online at BrickUniverse.com/StLouis.