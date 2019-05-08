Maroon celebrates series-winning goal with hugs from son, teammates

Pat Maroon hugs his son, Anthony, in the locker room after the Blues' Game 7 win.

ST. LOUIS – Call it serendipity. A Game 7 on May 7, with a start time of 7 p.m. Would you believe that #7 scored the game-winner in double overtime?

Hometown hero Pat Maroon came through with the series-clinching rebound goal against Dallas Stars goalie—and former St. Louisan—Ben Bishop.

The exuberance on ice followed the Oakville High School grad all the way to the locker room, as fans, team staff, management, coaches, and players were full of jubilation, greeting Maroon with high-fives and hugs.

But those expressions of congratulatory joy may pale in comparison to the love between parent and child, as Maroon’s son, Anthony, visited the locker room for a postgame hug.

