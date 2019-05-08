Treats to make Mother’s Day sweet

Posted 10:32 am, May 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:43AM, May 8, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - With Mother's Day only four days away, you're probably thinking about what 'sweet treats' the special women in your life will want.

Joining us in the studio is Sue Thrasher, the owner of Celebrating Life Cake Boutique.

This Mother's Day, you can treat her with some cupcakes made from scratch, personal cakes, petit fours and cupcake flower bouquets.

All of the cupcakes are made to order and are never frozen. There are also gluten free, nut free, dairy free and vegan options.

Celebrating Life Cake Boutique is located in Town & Country on Manchester road. For more information, visit: www.celebratinglifecakes.com

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.