Oklahoma family pleads for boy’s safe return after biological mother reportedly kidnaps him

STROUD, Okla. - “Anger… like ah here we go,” said concerned uncle Adam Tuttle.

He's pleading for his nephew's safe return.

Stroud Police said 7-year-old Austin Cornett was taken by his non-custodial mother.

“The only visitation she was supposed to have was FaceTime, and the only visitation face-to-face was court ordered through counselor,” Tuttle said.

Austin's uncle said they believe his biological mother, Sarah Hill, picked him up from Parkview Elementary School Monday morning.

The family tells KFOR it's common for parents to have breakfast with their children, so they believe she was standing inside the door, out of sight from officials waiting for Austin to walk in.

“She was observed with her car packed, full with blankets and clothes and stuff, almost like she’s ready to leave,” he said.

The family said this is not the first time something like this has happened.

Tuttle said the first time Hill took Austin, she kept her phone on and brought him back the next day.

“That’s what makes this a little bit different and a little more dire, is [Hill's] cell phone's been off since 2:50 a.m.,” he said.

Sarah Hill now faces kidnapping charges.

“Just let us know that he’s ok … first and foremost we’re just worried about his safety,” Tuttle said.

Police believe he could be in a maroon 2007 Mazda with plate "EKP237." They are asking anybody with information to contact them.