Petition created asking city to ban ATV’s on roads following video of drivers breaking traffic laws

ST. LOUIS, MO - Some south St. Louis residents are pushing for change after Fox 2/News 11 showed video this week of nearly a dozen people recklessly driving through the Tower Grove South neighborhood on ATVs. The petition, which had almost 100 signatures on Wednesday, can be seen here.

Fox 2/News 11 spoke to a member of the Tower Grove South Neighborhood Association who said she is in favor of the ban.

St. Louis Police said there is not currently a city ordinance regarding ATVs, just state laws. They said state law does not allow a citizen to drive an ATV on the roadway unless they are a government official. Police said when they respond to calls for the drivers on the ATVs the people driving them take off. Police said they cannot chase the drivers for a traffic violation, because it would be against their policy.