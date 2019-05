Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Nothing says spring and summer like fresh fruit. It doesn't get any fresher than picking it yourself.

Tim Ezell is down on the farm at Eckert's where it is strawberry fields forever, or at least as long as they last.

Strawberry Season

May - June

Pick-your-own: $2.99/lb

951 S. Green Mount Rd.

Belleville, IL 62220

www.Eckerts.com