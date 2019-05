Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Poke is a food trend that has recently hit St. Louis.

George Mahe, Dining Editor for St. Louis Magazine, and Nadeem Hosseini, the owner of Poke Munch are here with us in the studio to talk about the new restaurant in Creve Coeur.

Poke Munch has recently been featured in an article in STL Magazine where they go in to detail about the ambience and decor that sets them apart.

If you're looking to try something new, you can find Poke Munch in Creve Coeur on New Ballas Road.