Police: Lee’s Summit man shot co-worker over social media comments

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) – A suburban Kansas City man is accused of shooting a co-worker in the foot over comments the victim made about him online.

The Kansas City Star reports that 37-year-old Robert Graham of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Online court records do not show an attorney for Graham.

Court documents say the victim and another co-worker went to Graham’s home Tuesday. Once inside, Graham allegedly confronted the victim about online comments, then retrieved a sawed-off shotgun and shot the man in the foot.

The man got out of the house and was driven to a hospital. Police responded to Graham’s house. After a lengthy standoff, Graham surrendered.
