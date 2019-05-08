Spot storms may bring some severe weather through Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A slow moving front may bring severe weather to the area later Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Meteorologist John Fuller says that a cloudy afternoon will turn to isolated thunderstorms and rain after 3pm. Tonight's weather should also include some spot storms.

The National Weather Service reports that severe weather is possible on Thursday morning. The greatest threat will be across east-central & southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. Primary severe weather threats will including damaging winds and large hail.

Friday and the weekend appear to be relatively calm. Meteorologist John Fuller says that fair skies and seasonal temperatures are the rule from through Mother's Day.

St. Louis 7 Day pic.twitter.com/l1nOiqgsgp — John Fuller (@KPLR11Fuller) May 8, 2019

Severe Weather Outlook pic.twitter.com/ntQPeVYJTl — John Fuller (@KPLR11Fuller) May 8, 2019

Isolated severe storms will be possible on Thursday, especially during the morning. The greatest threat of severe storms will be across east-central & southeast MO and southern IL. Primary severe weather threats will including damaging winds and large hail. #stlwx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/zQbPkBpbCq — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) May 8, 2019