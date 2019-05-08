St. Louis police seek help to identify car used in north city killing

Posted 4:35 pm, May 8, 2019, by , Updated at 04:37PM, May 8, 2019

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking the public to help them identify a vehicle tied to a murder in Old North St. Louis.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a police spokeswoman, the murder took place April 27 just after 5:15 a.m. at the intersection of Madison Street and N. Florissant Avenue.

Police learned the victim, 27-year-old Allen Shelton, drove himself to the 1900 block of St. Louis Avenue, where he was later found and pronounced dead.

Woodling said detectives obtained surveillance video from a corner gas station and believe the suspects were driving a newer, white, four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the shooting can contact CrimeStoppers for a reward at 866-371-TIPS (8477), the St. Louis Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or they can submit an anonymous tip through the SLMPD Mobile app.

