STL Moms: Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Katy Walter, the Chief Program Officer for Kids in the Middle, is here to talk about National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day, which is tomorrow, May 9.

Mental health problems affect about one in ten children and can include anything from depression to anxiety as a result of something happening in their lives.

Walter deals specifically with children of divorce, which has been shown in studies to increase mental health problems in children.

For more information, visit: www.KidsInTheMiddle.org