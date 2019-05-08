‘Suspicious package’ discovered at Fenton Post Office

Posted 1:03 pm, May 8, 2019

FENTON, Mo. – The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit was called Wednesday to investigate a report of a suspicious package at the Fenton Post Office.

The incident was reported at 11:50 a.m.

The police have set up a perimeter in the area while the bomb squad works to determine what the package is.

Authorities are advising people to avoid the area for the time being.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.

