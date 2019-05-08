Video shows Blues radio broadcaster’s quiet and emotional celebration after huge win

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The view from the KMOX broadcast booth in the Enterprise Center was incredible Tuesday night. Thousands of people are reacting to the radio station’s Facebook post of the final call and reaction. At first, the station employees jump for joy. But, the broadcasters remain calm on-air. Then Chris Kerber gets emotional and the broadcast team quietly celebrates behind the microphones. The crowd cheers below them.

Fans are chiming in. Some of the top comments from the Facebook post are

Adam Thornberry writes, “Awesome Chris Kerber.! Dunno how Vitale could keep quiet & your call under that intense excitement was great.! 🏒 Let’s hear all THAT again next week.!”

“A great moment in St. Louis sports history, great call Chris Kerber ! Jack Buck would have been thrilled and would have thought about the truckers rolling through Iowa tuned in to the 50,000 watter as you made the call and hoping they were able to keep it between the lines as they blasted their horns to celebrate.” comments Paul Brown.

“Love it. It is a highlight of a sports fan on St. Louis and a diehard Blues fan, to be there is person to share this with fans and the team in that electric arena. Didn’t care I had under 2 hrs of sleep, work ar 5am, and hardly a voice, this was well worth it. But we ain’t done yet. I believe in this group. Let’s go Blues!!” said Sean Stein.

Oakville native Pat Maroon scored the game-winning goal to propel the Blues past the Dallas Stars 2- 1 in double overtime during game seven Tuesday night at Enterprise Center, with St. Louis taking the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series 4-3.

Kerber’s children were late to school. He was honest in the tardy reason. They were late because of an “instant classic” game seven.