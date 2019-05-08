‘Virtual visits’ make healthcare more accessible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Erin Powell, Director of Retail Health at SSM Health, is in the studio to discuss the new form of healthcare that is providing more support to people in the community.

Regardless of insurance, people can have access to quality health care just by using a smart phone, tablet or computer.

People can use their devices to set up a "virtual visit" with trusted SSM Health providers.

To start a virtual visit, go to ssmhealth.com/OnYourTime and click the orange 'start my visit' tab.

Hours of operation are 9a.m - 7:30 p.m Monday through Friday and 10a.m - 4:30p.m Saturday and Sunday. Each visit costs $25, no matter your insurance and you don`t need to be an SSM Health patient to use the service.