Y-98 playing Gloria for 24 hours after Blues big win

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Radio station Y-98 is making good on their promise to "Play Gloria" after the Blues won the series against the Dallas Stars. The marathon of the song started at midnight on May 8, 2019.

"Play Gloria” is an anthem that many St. Louis hockey fans are saying during many home games. The Laura Branigan song that was top of the charts for 36 weeks in 1982. It is having a resurgence after becoming the team's unofficial rally song during the 2019 playoff series run. The song is played during every win at the Enterprise Center.

Oakville native Pat Maroon scored the game-winning goal to propel the Blues past the Dallas Stars 2- 1 in Double Overtime Tuesday night at Enterprise Center, with St. Louis taking the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series 4-3.