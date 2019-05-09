× 1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – At least three people were shot on the 4800 block of Kossuth Avenue in north St. Louis Wednesday night.

The first shooting occurred just before 9:30 p.m.

Police say a 35-year- old man was killed and one other man is at an area hospital. His condition is unknown.

Then just after midnight, police got a call for a separate shooting on the same block where a man was shot in the leg.

Investigators have no suspects or motive.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371