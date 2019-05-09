Alumna Katy Sullivan to key note 100th commencement for Webster University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER, Mo - Katy Sullivan has the ultimate story of determination and inspiration. She is an award-winning television and stage actress, producer, and writer, as well as a four-time U.S. champion Paralympic runner in the 100 meters.

Alumna Sullivan will be the Commencement Speaker for Webster University’s 2019 Commencement on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at The Muny in Forest Park and will receive an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters.

To learn more about Katy visit: www.Katysullivan.Net

Webster University 100th Commencement

Saturday, May 11

Forrest Park