Archbishop of St. Louis lauds pope’s announcement on reporting sex abuse

Posted 2:12 pm, May 9, 2019, by

Archbishop Robert J. Carlson (left) watches a procession leading into the Cathedral Basilica in St. Louis for his installation on June 10, 2009. His predecessor, Raymond Burke, is to the right. Photo by Stephanie S. Cordle of the Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS – The Archbishop of St. Louis says he will strengthen the process for reporting sexual abuse by clergy in the wake of a new church law announced Thursday by Pope Francis.

The pope’s announcement requires priests and nuns around the world to report clergy sexual abuse and cover-ups by their superiors to church authorities. It’s the latest effort by Francis to respond to the sex abuse and cover-up scandal within the Catholic Church.

St. Louis Archbishop Robert J. Carlson says the new processes will help prevent abuse and ensure transparency.

A spokesman says the archdiocese is continuing to work with outside investigators to develop a list of clergy who have been credibly accused of abuse over the years. The archdiocese has not said when that list will be complete.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.