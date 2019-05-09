× Arrest made in Penrose shooting

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 23-year-old man Thursday in connection with a shooting in north city the night prior.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place Wednesday, May 8 just after 9:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Kossuth Avenue, located in the Penrose neighborhood.

Police found the victim, an unidentified man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was barely conscious and rushed to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Detectives identified and arrested a suspect in the shooting.

The suspect, Rodney Roberson, was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, two counts of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon – subsection 9, unlawful use of a weapon – subsection 4, unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and resisting arrest.