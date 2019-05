× Blues Thoughts on Facing Sharks in NHL West Conference Final

The Blues held a workout at their practice facility on Thursday, before flying out to San Jose to start the NHL Western Conference Final series, coming up on Saturday. May 11.

The Blues and Sharks have met five times prior in the playoffs with San Jose winning three of those five series. The last time these two teams met in the playoffs was in the 2016 Western Conference Final that was won by the Sharks.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate was in Hazelwood, MO for the Blues practice and has the preview report before the Note and Sharks get this series started in two days.