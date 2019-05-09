× Cardinals 17-4 Win has Pirates Walking the Plank

After losing two of three games to the Philadelphia Phillies, the St. Louis Cardinals bombarded the Pittsburgh Pirates to the tune of a 17-4 win on Thursday night at Busch Stadium. The Cards had three big innings scoring four runs in the second inning, five in the fourth inning and five more runs in the sixth inning.

The 17 runs were a single game high for the Cardinals so far this season. Just look at these offensive numbers from the game.

Marcell Ozuna: 1 hit, 4 RBI

Dexter Fowler: 2 hits, 3 RBI

Yadier Molina: 3 hits, 2 RBI

Paul Goldschmidt: 3 hits, 2 RBI

Kolten Woing: 2 hits, 2 RBI

Matt Carpenter: 2 hits, 1 RBI

Michael Wacha pitched five and two-thirds innings to get the win, despite giving up four runs. The victory raises Wacha’s season record to 3-0.

The Cardinals bullpen was on task with three and a third innings of scoreless relief.

The win raises the Cardinals season record to 22-16. Game two of this series is Friday at 7:15 PM.