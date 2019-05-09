Emissions test in Missouri may soon go up in smoke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Vehicle emissions testing could be dropped in the region as early as next year according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

State Senate President Republican Dave Schatz of Sullivan inserted an amendment into legislation Wednesday that would terminate the tests. He told lawmakers Missouri can end the program because air quality has improved and newer cars emit less pollution.

Critics fear the move could cause air pollution to spike. If the measure is passed by the Senate, House, and signed by Governor Parson it will take effect January 1, 2020.