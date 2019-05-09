Franklin County drowning victim identified

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO, –  The person who drowned in  Catawissa Conservation Quarry Pit in Franklin County Wednesday evening has been identified.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Scotty Copeland, of Catawissa. Authorities say an 18-year-old has died after he tumbled off a personal watercraft and drowned.

He wasn’t wearing a life jacket when he was ejected from a Kawasaki Jet Ski at a water-filled quarry pit the Catawissa Conservation Area.

The patrol says he became fatigued and slipped under the water. Divers later recovered his body from the old gravel mining operation in the flood plain of the Meramec River.

