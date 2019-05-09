Hill Harper explains how to boost your credit score

Posted 12:28 pm, May 9, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Actor and financial literacy advocate, Hill Harper, explains how to boost your credit score into the stratosphere even if you've had issues in the past.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.