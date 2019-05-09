How to spot the warning signs of a stroke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Award-winning film director John Singleton died last week after suffering a massive stroke.

He had suffered from high blood pressure for years which can be a precursor to a stroke. Singleton was just 50-years-old.

Medical experts say the prevalence of hypertension among African Americans in the United States is among the highest in the world. Dr. Ashish Nanda, Interventional Neurologist at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital explains stroke risk factors and what you can do to avoid one.

More info: SSMHealth.com/neurosciences/stroke/stroke-centers