‘Listen to Your Mother’ returns to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - Give mom a good laugh for Mother's Day.
The national “Listen to Your Mother” movement will be coming to St. Louis on Saturday at St. Luke's Hospital Institute for Health Education.
There, 14 mothers will perform live, telling their stories about motherhood.
Laura Edwards-Ray co-producer and director along with cast member Jen York joined FOX 2 to discuss this year show.
7th Annual Listen to Your Mother Show - St. Louis
11:00am & 3:00pm Saturday
St. Luke's Hospital Institute for Health Education
232 S. Woods Mill Road
Chesterfield
www.ListenSTL.com