Missouri to begin public transit study

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - For the first time Missouri's Public Transit System will be studied and that could mean more federal funding for transit.

The study will analyze the effect of public transit on the economies of Missouri and the St. Louis metropolitan region. The study will seek to define the current public transportation landscape, rider demographics and spending by transit agencies across the state.

Executive Director for Citizens For Modern Transit Kimberly Cella discusses when the study starts and the main challenges facing public transit.