North Oaks Plaza Community Action Agency open house

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — May is community action month. The Community Action Agency of St. Louis has been serving the area for 50 years. Nationally there are more than 1,000 community action agencies serving low-income individuals and families.

One of the St. Louis area agencies is in Overland. A second is opening next week at North Oaks Plaza in Northwoods. Joining us to talk about them is Cenia Bosman and Sheila Pearson.

Open House

North Oaks Plaza

Tuesday, May 14, 2019

9am-12p

More info: www.caastlc.org