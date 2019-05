× Overturned tractor trailer closes EB I-64 near Vandeventer Avenue

ST. LOUIS – Part of Interstate 64 near Vandeventer Ave has reopened Thursday morning after an overturned tractor-trailer closed the eastbound lanes for several hours.

The rollover happened a little after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to officials.

Crews worked to move the tractor-trailer to an upright position and then off the roadway so the lanes could be reopened for traffic.

No word of any injuries.