Police searching for Iowa fugitive they consider dangerous

KEOKUK, Ia. – Police are searching for a fugitive that they consider dangerous. Skyler Stark was last known location was in the Mississippi River town of Montrose, Iowa early this morning. He is wanted for charges related to robbery and burglary and has been involved in several police pursuits.

Authorities are asking people in the Montrose area to lock their cars and to report anyone walking on gravel roads, or suspicious cars coming to the area to possibly pick him up.

A Facebook post from the Lee County Sheriff’s Department says, “The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public to be on the lookout for Skyler Stark. Mr. Stark was involved in several pursuits with Law Enforcement recently and is WANTED for ROBBERY and BURGLARY in the 1st degree. He was last known location was at 223rd Ave and 320th Street, rural Montrose at approximately 2:50 AM today. We are asking all people in that area to lock their cars and to report anyone walking on the gravel roads or suspicious cars coming into the area to possibly pick him up. Stark is considered dangerous, if you see him or know of his whereabouts, we encourage the public to report it.

WARNING: Anyone found to be aiding or harboring Mr. Starks will be charged to the fullest extent of the law.”