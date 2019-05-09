Sens. Hawley and Durbin push for FTC probe of Amazon Echo Dot for Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS, Mo. - Senators from four different states, including Missouri and Illinois, are calling on the FTC to investigate the "Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition." It's a bipartisan effort.

The four US senators, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley and Illinois Senator Dick Durbin, wrote a letter to the FTC saying there is new evidence of the device violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act.

In the letter to the FTC, the senators said Amazon's children privacy disclosure does not say how the device shares information. It goes on to say even when parents have asked Amazon to delete recordings of their children, Amazon has kept the information from the recordings. In one example, the senators said a child was recorded speaking about her health information and address. That child's parent followed Amazon's process for requesting that information be deleted but later found the device still remembered the information.

Amazon is standing by its product and said it is compliant with the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act.