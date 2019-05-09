Spanish Lake high school students visit Disney World for baking competition

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. - Disney World is called the “Happiest Place on Earth” and that was quite true for some young bakers from north St. Louis County who participated in an international cooking competition at the resort.

