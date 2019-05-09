St. Louis dog runs away from home to join buddies at doggy daycare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. ANN, Mo. — A happy ending to the tale of a runaway dog in north St. Louis County. Doggy daycare Happy Tails Pet Hotel and Playland in St. Ann had an unexpected guest. Surveillance video shows Hugo the dog running into the business on North Lindbergh Boulevard.

The pup, who is a frequent boarder at the business, apparently ran away from home last week and headed to Happy Tails to hang out with his friends.

Hugo ventured over a mile from home, crossed a median on Lindbergh and then sprinted through the front door, following an employee.