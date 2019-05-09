St. Louis Food Bank encourages donations for ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ Food Drive Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It's time to scan the pantry or perhaps throw a few extra things into your grocery basket when you're at the store!

"Stamp Out Hunger" food drive is Saturday, May 11. This is a national, coordinated effort by the NALC to help fight hunger in America.

Last year, funds raised helped the St. Louis Area Foodbank provide more than 1 million meals. The goal this year is to raise enough to provide 1.2 million meals to children, families, seniors, and veterans throughout the bi-state region.

To participate in the 27th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, just set out your non-perishable food well before your letter carrier’s normal pick-up time. The earlier the better! A good rule of thumb is to have the bags by your mailbox by 9:00a.m.

For more information visit: www.STLFoodbank.org