St. Louis Food Bank encourages donations for ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ Food Drive Saturday

Posted 10:27 am, May 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:02AM, May 9, 2019

ST. LOUIS - It's time to scan the pantry or perhaps throw a few extra things into your grocery basket when you're at the store!

"Stamp Out Hunger" food drive is Saturday, May 11. This is a national, coordinated effort by the NALC to help fight hunger in America.

Last year, funds raised helped the St. Louis Area Foodbank provide more than 1 million meals. The goal this year is to raise enough to provide 1.2 million meals to children, families, seniors, and veterans throughout the bi-state region.

To participate in the 27th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, just set out your non-perishable food well before your letter carrier’s normal pick-up time. The earlier the better! A good rule of thumb is to have the bags by your mailbox by 9:00a.m.

For more information visit: www.STLFoodbank.org

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.